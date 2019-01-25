Two teenagers charged after flares thrown at Fife derby

Two teenagers have been charged after flares were thrown on to the pitch during a Scottish Cup football match in Fife.

The incident happened as Raith Rovers took on Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy at around 4.20pm on Saturday.

Police said two 16-year-old boys have been arrested and charged, and will appear in court at a later date.

They are continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry into the incident at the Fife derby.

Inspector Jane Combe, Fife division’s event commander for the match, said: “Pyrotechnics of any kind at football matches are extremely dangerous and can cause significant life-changing injuries for those carrying them.

“Two arrests have now been made, however, with the full assistance of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic Football Club, as well as some fans who have come forward, we continue to investigate this matter thoroughly.

“I would urge anyone with information in relation to this investigation, or if you were involved, to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1656 of January 21, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.