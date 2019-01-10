Stevie Crawford appointed next permanent manager of Dunfermline

Dunfermline have appointed Stevie Crawford as their new head coach, 24 hours after their former striker stepped up as caretaker manager.

The former Scotland international, who scored more than 80 goals for Dunfermline, had 18 months as player/manager of East Fife and was later number two to Steven Pressley at Falkirk and Robbie Neilson at Hearts and MK Dons.

Another former Pars player, Greg Shields, will assist Crawford while ex-Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara has been drafted in as a consultant.

The Ladbrokes Championship club have acted quickly to provide certainty following Allan Johnston’s departure on Wednesday.

Chairman Ross McArthur said in a statement: “Stevie has many years’ experience in the game as a full-time player and coach, and achieved success at the highest level. As a player he represented his country on 25 occasions and made over 200 appearances for our club.

“Stevie has been first-team coach/reserve-team manager since the start of the season so his appointment also provides much needed stability and continuity through his existing knowledge of our club and players.

“Stevie has impressed everyone since coming to our club with his energy, preparation and professionalism. He is really hungry to be successful and relishes the opportunity to take our club forward.

“Like Stevie, Greg has many years’ experience in the game, also playing at the highest level. He too enjoyed many successes at East End Park, making over 200 appearances for our club.

“Greg moved with his family to the USA nine years ago, to broaden his horizons, first as a player, and then as a highly-regarded coach at Carolina developing young players and integrating them into a first-team environment.

“We are also delighted to announce that Jackie McNamara and his sports consultancy company, Consilium Sports, have agreed to assist the club providing ongoing technical support to the board.

“This is another important and exciting step to further aid our football development.”

Johnston, who departed along with assistant Sandy Clark, led Dunfermline to the play-offs last season but lost his job after a run of three wins in 12 matches.