Dunfermline 3-0 Partick: Pars give play-off hopes a boost

Dunfermline continue to gather momentum in the race for the final promotion play-off place after registering their third successive Championship victory.

The Pars, who are now yet to concede a goal in 283 minutes of football following another diligent clean sheet, claimed a deserved triumph over Partick Thistle at East End Park last night courtesy of a Bruce Anderson brace and a wonderful header from the excellent Danny Devine.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, currently occupying fourth spot, are just two points ahead of the Fifers and – having slipped perilously close to the relegation zone earlier this month – the prospect of a late promotion push for Stevie Crawford’s men is now far from outlandish.

Mere survival is Partick’s only aim as they remain rooted to the foot of the second tier, passing up the opportunity to usurp Falkirk and Alloa, who were not in action last night.

Following a sluggish first period from both sides, Anderson mercifully broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half when he showed predatory instincts to prod a close-range effort over the line after former Thistle ace Devine had met an inviting Ryan Blair corner kick.

Commanding Northern Irishman Devine then deservedly got on the scoresheet himself, rising higher than any of his Thistle counterparts to power home another fine Blair delivery and secure the points.

Gloss was applied to the scoreline in the dying embers of the game when a surging run down the left flank and dangerous cross found Anderson at the back post, allowing the on-loan Aberdeen attacker to double his tally for the evening and make the game safe.