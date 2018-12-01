Dunfermline 3 - 0 Morton: Pars earn second home win

With only one win – and two goals – at home in the league all season, Dunfermline belatedly hit their stride in front of their own suffering supporters to ease the pressure on manager Allan Johnston.

The Pars have posted better results on the road than at East End Park, but first-half goals from on-loan Hearts youngster Aidan Keena and Faissal El Bakhtaoui, the first after just three minutes, the second a penalty, eased the nerves. James Craigen sealed the victory with four minutes remaining.

“I’m delighted to get the result,” said Johnston. “The boys showed a lot of character because the results at home haven’t been good enough. It must have been a frustrating time for the fans, when you’re turning up to your home games and we’re getting beat by the odd goal. There were a lot of good performances, a lot to work on, a lot to build on and it’s up to us now to put a run together.”

Keena scored after Robbie Muirhead’s shot rebounded off the upright and then Gregor Buchanan upended El Bakhtaoui in the box.

Morton were better after the break but could not create enough and Craigen capitalised late on after Derek Gaston had repelled Muirhead’s effort.

“I’m very disappointed,” said Morton manager Jonatan Johansson. “The way we defended was not acceptable on an individual level.”