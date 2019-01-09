Allan Johnston leaves role as manager of Dunfermline

Dunfermline Athletic have parted ways with manager Allan Johnston.

News of Johnston’s imminent exit surfaced on Wednesday lunchtime and the club confirmed reports a short time later.

Chairman Ross McArthur said in a statement: “I wish to place on record our sincere thanks to Allan and Sandy for their considerable efforts on behalf of our club. We wish them well in the future.

“Stevie Crawford has agreed today to take charge of the team for Saturday’s visit to Tannadice.”

Johnston, a former Hearts and Scotland winger, has been in charge of the East End Park side since the summer of 2015.

He won the League One title at the first time of asking and consolidated their place in the Ladbrokes Championship in each of the following two seasons, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively.

Expected to push for the title this term, the Pars have been in disappointing form through most of the season and currently sit in seventh place.

Saturday saw them throw away a two-goal lead at home to part-time opponents Alloa Athletic, with supporters directing their frustration towards the management team at full-time.

Johnston has previously managed Queen of the South - where he also won the League One title - and Kilmarnock.