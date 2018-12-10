Why Nathan Ralph was wrongly sent off against Rangers

In the latest edition of Ref Review Joel Sked talks to former fully qualified referee Craig Anderson about the red card awarded to Dundee’s Nathan Ralph by Alan Muir in the club’s 1-1 draw with Rangers on Sunday.

Dundee's Nathan Ralph was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity against Rangers. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

“The referee gave the red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity,” Dundee boss Jim McIntyre told the BBC. “Originally I thought it was for dangerous and reckless play but it’s not. The referee has confirmed that. I’m really disappointed that went against us. We will absolutely appeal it.”

McIntyre’s original thought was one which was shared by many in the ground and most people watching on their television screens back home.

As Rangers increased the tempo around the Dundee box, winger Daniel Candeias poked the ball away from an onrushing Ralph into the box before being felled outside the area by a crude challenge.

Referee Muir appeared to point for a penalty before a quick consultation with his assistant saw the free-kick correctly awarded. Due to the communication over where the indiscretion took place the card took a while to come.

The official brandished a red card, appearing to indicate to the player with a gesture towards the goal that he had denied a goalscoring opportunity despite the presence of centre-back Andy Boyle.

Yet, replays would show that Ralph’s challenge was dangerous and could easily have injured the Rangers player.

“There’s a lot going on with this decision,” Anderson said. “First, you can see Muir consulting with his assistant, and he does appear to ask/confirm “Red?” if my lip-reading is correct. He’s presumably also double checking whether it was in or out of the box.

“I don’t think it should be a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity, because there was another defender (Andy Boyle) in close proximity, and you’d expect him to be able to make a challenge if Ralph hadn’t.

“However, I do think that it should have been a red for serious foul play. Ralph’s challenge was high and he caught the opponent with his studs on the ankle/shin.”

Anderson added: “I’m curious to know when McIntyre asked the ref about it. If it was before half-time then it’s possible that there could have been some confusion between the ref and the assistant in terms of why it was given, ie maybe the assistant suggested a red for the tackle and the ref thought it was for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

“Obviously if it was after half time or at the end then that wouldn’t be the case since the officials would have had a chance to discuss it.”

While the red card was correct the reason for the decision was wrong.

Not long after the sending off Rangers would have a goal from Kyle Lafferty wrongly ruled out for offside, while Dundee fans had complaints regarding challenges by James Tavernier and Ryan Jack.

• Craig Anderson is a former fully qualified referee. He is also the man behind SPL Stats on Twitter.