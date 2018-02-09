Steven Caulker rejected ‘crazy money’ to sign for Dundee

Dundee manager Neil McCann claimed Steven Caulker rejected “crazy money” to move to Dens Park.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

The former Liverpool and England defender signed an 18-month contract on Thursday, six weeks after leaving QPR.

McCann said: “I think he should revered for taking the choice to come here because he could have earned some crazy money elsewhere. But he felt after our conversation that this was the right place for him.”

READ MORE - Steven Caulker reveals why he turned down Celtic move in 2017