Rab Douglas insists he’ll reveal truth behind John Brown fall out

Ex-Dundee goalkeeper Robert Douglas has promised to one day release the recorded conversation between himself and former manager John Brown.

The two fell out in spectacular fashion in 2013 when Brown signed Steve Simonsen to take Douglas’ place in the Dundee starting XI.

The veteran stopper was placed on gardening leave and never again pulled on a Dundee shirt, having played over 300 times for the club across two spells.

Brown, now a scout for Rangers, called Douglas a “disgraceful liar” and warned other clubs against signing him in 2015.

Douglas, who this season played for Arbroath in a League One match at the age of 45, told Kenny Macintyre of the BBC that he would one day expose Brown’s side of the story as a fabrication.

He said: “There’s only one winner as a manager and he won, there’s no doubt about it. He had his say so I’ll have mine soon.

Asked if he recorded the conversation, Douglas said: “Yes. It’s still there and I’ll have my say. John Brown’s had his say in the back of the papers. I’ll have my say someday.”

Douglas went on to say the recording of the conversation would be “slightly embarrassing” for Brown.

