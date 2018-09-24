Neil McCann to remain Dundee boss despite 'very concerning' situation

Neil McCann will be in charge of Dundee's trip to Hamilton at the weekend.

Dundee managing director John Nelms confirmed to Sky Sports that the under pressure manager will be in the dugout at the HopeCBD Stadium on Saturday despite the "very concerning" situation the club find themselves in.

Midfielder Paul McGowan slammed the team after the latest reverse - a 3-0 home defeat to Hibs - which leaves the side bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership without a point after six games.

Add in the embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Championship side Ayr United in the Betfred Cup and the club have lost the last seventh.

He said: “We’re f*cking weak-minded as a team, we’re weak-minded. We played good football in the first-half, Hibs rarely threatened us. We looked very good, passing the ball. The goal f*cking kills us. And that’s just the mentality we’ve got now. When we go a goal down, we f*cking crumble.”

The run has left McCann in a precarious position with many Dundee fans keen for the club to part company with the manager, yet Nelms believes the side are in a "false position".

He said: “It (Dundee’s current situation) is very concerning, of course it is. But if you look at the squad we have on the park and the work that is going into things, everything across the board, it is a much bigger picture than where we are.

“I do think it is a false position we are in. We should have at least got a draw if not a win at St Mirren, we probably should have got something out of Aberdeen. St Johnstone we had an offside trap that broke down and we probably should have had something but at the end of the day we haven’t got those things yet.

“So it is concerning and we are always monitoring it but we are where we are.”

He added that he didn't feel Dundee "were the second best team" in their defeat to Neil Lennon's Hibs.

“If you watched the team play today, we played well. We haven’t come away with the points we wanted obviously.

“If you look at the whole body of work, the team does well but we haven’t collected the points. Now that’s their job so we are looking at it, we are constantly monitoring that.

“But I thought we played brightly. There were a couple of things that didn’t go our way that when you are in a position like this, that’s the way it goes. It is very hard to get out of that rut but if you look at the whole body of work, the Motherwell game was the one where you go, that wasn’t our best.

“But beyond that, we have to start collecting points, we have to be a little less naive and a lot more street smart.

"Hibs are pretty much a top-six team with a much bigger budget than we do. But I thought in the first 25-30 minutes we were the much better team by far and then it evened out."

