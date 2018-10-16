Neil McCann sacked as manager of Dundee

Have your say

Neil McCann has lost his job as Dundee manager with the club bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Dundee have lost seven of their eight league games and also suffered home defeats against both Dunfermline and Ayr in the Betfred Cup.

A club statement read: “The club can confirm that manager Neil McCann has today left the club.

“We have explored alternative options to support the management staff recently but unfortunately these did not come to fruition.

“Assistant manager Graham Gartland has been relieved from his role.”