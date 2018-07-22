Mark Durnan and new-look Dunfermline keen to show their credentials

Mark Durnan has revealed some team-mates have hit the barber’s ahead of today’s clash with Dundee – but he insists Dunfermline have more than just the TV cameras to look sharp for.

The revamped Pars travel to Dens Park on the back of their opening Betfred Cup victory over Peterhead in midweek and know another win would put them in pole position to top group D.

New recruit Durnan was one of seven summer signings who made their debuts on Tuesday night as manager Allan Johnston goes for a fresh approach in search of a promotion push this season.

Durnan acknowledges this afternoon will be an early test of the Fifers’ credentials as he eyes his own personal reasons for seeking success.

The defender, who left Dundee United after three years at the end of last term, said: “It was a game you certainly looked forward to at United, because it was a good derby to play in.

“I’m still looking forward to it now I’m at Dunfermline. They’re a Premiership side and you want to go out and compete against these teams and test yourself against these players.

“They’ve got a good team and Neil McCann wants to get them into the top six. Hopefully we can go there and put in a good performance and get something from the match.

“We’ve got aspirations of being in the Premiership and if we want to do well this season and go and compete for the league then we’ve got to prove against teams like Dundee that we’ve got the right to be in the Premiership.

“It’s always good when the match is on TV as well.

“A few of the boys have been getting the haircuts in before the game – a few are trying to look a bit sharp!

“We’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can go and put in a good performance and do well in the cup.”