Kenny Miller can play for another five years, says Paul McGowan

Kenny Miller looks like he could play on for another five years, according to Dundee team-mate Paul McGowan.

Miller turns 39 before Christmas but he has delivered the perfect response to critics who claimed he was past it.

The striker has scored five goals in three matches to help Dundee go on an unbeaten run. Miller, pictured, faces Rangers today and McGowan is in no doubt that the forward can cause his old club problems.

“It’s incredible what he’s doing at 38, 39 in a few weeks,” the midfielder said. “He could still play on for another four or five years. He’s been brilliant, I love playing with him. He is bright, everything we need. For the young players coming through, he is a great role model.”