Hibs’ Marc McNulty could have been sent off says Dundee boss Jim McIntyre

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre rued decisions that did not go the home side’s way as Hibs won 4-2 at Dens Park.

He claimed his side should have had a penalty in the first-half when Ryan McGowan was wrestled off the ball at a corner by Mark Milligan. Ryan McGowan was also later kicked in the face by Mark McNulty, who struck Hibs’s crucial third. McGowan had bundled his opponent over and was caught in the face by McNulty’s boot. The Dundee player was booked for the original professional foul. Substitute Kenny Miller also had two goals ruled offside – the first was shown by replays to have been onside.

“We played a huge part in it, individual errors have punished us and Hibs punished us,” said McIntyre.

“When you do that it’s always going to be hard. Hibs are a good side, they were better in the first-half than us and their wingers caused us a lot of problems.

“We were slow to move the ball but the reaction in the second half was excellent.

“I think we should have had a stonewall penalty when Ryan McGowan was dragged to the deck, and there could have been a red card for McNulty when he flicks out with his boot. The pictures are pretty conclusive.

“Kenny Miller’s goal looked onside too, so things haven’t gone our way. I was proud of the way we played but you can’t give away the kind of goals we did tonight.”