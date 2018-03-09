England cap Steven Caulker open to Scotland switch

Dundee defender Steven Caulker has revealed he would jump at the chance to play for Scotland if Alex McLeish comes calling.

Caulker is getting his career back on track at Dens Park after moving north of the border last month.

The 26-year-old centre-back played for England in a 4-2 friendly defeat by Sweden in 2012 but qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother.

He said: “I spoke to Craig Levein when he was Scotland coach a few years ago when I was 18 or 19. I wanted to try England at the time and I was in and around the squad so it wasn’t right for me then. Of course, I would never discount it, though. Playing at any international level is an honour so if it became available in the future it is something I would definitely consider.”

The former Queens Park Rangers player is enjoying a more relaxed pace of life since signing a one-and-half-year deal with Dundee. He added: “I am living with my auntie and uncle in Kinross. They are a great help to me as I can’t drive at the moment.

“It was the whole package really about coming here – [Dundee manager] Neil McCann, getting game time and having my family around me as support.

“Kinross is good if a bit different from London! It is nice as it is peaceful and just away from everything. You just train and go home.”