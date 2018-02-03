Dundee sign Angolan international to replace Jack Hendry

Dundee have snapped up a replacement for Jack Hendry after announcing the signing of centre-back Genseric Kusunga.

Hendry beat Wednesday’s transfer deadline to make a £1.5million switch to Celtic.

But Dens boss Neil McCann will not be left short at the back after managing to persuade free agent Kusunga to make the move to Tayside.

The Angola international started his career with Swiss outfit Servette before moving to Basel in 2010. He went on to pick up experience playing in both the Europa League and Champions League.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped nine times for his country, spent two years with Oldham and was most recently on the books of Portuguese outfit Uniao da Madeira.

McCann may have to wait until after Saturday’s clash with Ross County to throw Kusunga into action, however, with the defender still waiting for international clearance.