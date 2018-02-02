Dundee sign Angolan international Genseric Kusunga

Dundee have snapped up a replacement for Jack Hendry after announcing the signing of centre-back Genseric Kusunga.

Hendry beat Wednesday’s transfer deadline by minutes to join Celtic for fee believed to be in the region of £1.2 million.

Kusunga, who was a free agent, is an Angolan international who started his career with Swiss side Servette before moving to Basel in 2010. He went on to pick up experience playing in both the Europa League and Champions League.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped nine times for his country, spent two years with Oldham and was most recently on the books of Portuguese outfit Uniao da Madeira.

Dundee manager Neil McCann may have to wait until after Saturday’s clash with Ross County to throw Kusunga into action, with the defender still waiting for international clearance.

County manager Owen Coyle admits his side face a “huge game” at Dens Park as they seek to make headway on the teams above them.

The Dingwall side are six points adrift at the foot of the Premiership having not won for 13 games, a run stretching back to the start of November.

McCann’s side are eight points ahead of them, but in Coyle’s mind they can still be dragged back into the relegation battle.

“It’s a huge, huge game,” Coyle said. “If we go and win the game we get them back to five points and still have them to play again.

“It’s a huge game and one we need to be ready for to get us right back into the mix, and that’s what we need to do before now and the time we get to the split.

“We need to make sure we’re up there and in amongst it and from then you can kick on, but we need to get that momentum to give ourselves a real opportunity to get safe.”

Their hopes of picking something up appear to have been boosted by the return of several important players, with Coyle optimistic his injury-hit squad will be strengthened in time for the trip. Chris Routis could make a return, despite fears earlier in the week that he had been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Coyle said: “Jim O’Brien is in after his illness, so hopefully he will be involved, Greg Tansey continues to step up his fitness and look okay, Chris Routis may have a chance, we will need to see if there’s any reaction to his shoulder injury and David Ngog will be fresher and in a better position to contribute in the game.”