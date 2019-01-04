Dundee’s Darren O’Dea banned for two games by SFA for simulation

Dundee defender Darren O’Dea has been given a two-match ban for simulation following his part in the dismissal of Livingston striker Jack Hamilton on Boxing Day.

Hamilton was sent off by referee Bobby Madden for violent conduct after a tangle with the Irish defender during the goalless Ladbrokes Premiership encounter at Dens Park.

O’Dea held his face but it appeared that Hamilton had pushed his shoulder and the 18-year-old had his red downgraded to a yellow following an appeal by the West Lothian club.

Dundee did not respond to the notice of complaint for breaching rule 201 which pertains to “an act of simulation which results in that player’s team obtaining a substantial advantage”.

O’Dea, pictured, will miss the Scottish Cup tie with Queen of the South and the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Hearts.

On his official Twitter account O’Dea said: “I accept the SFA’s decision. In the heat of battle I’ve reacted in the wrong manner to gain an advantage. I’m embarrassed by it as it’s not the example to set. I apologise to Livingston FC and Jack Hamilton.”

Livingston boss Gary Holt said after the match: “I spoke to Bobby Madden and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face. But I think Darren O’Dea has been clever, the old pro. Jack has pushed him off but he’s adamant he’s not hit him in the face.”

Disciplinary Rule 201 states: “No player shall cause a match official to make an incorrect decision and/or support an error of judgement on the part of a match official by an act of simulation which results in that player’s team obtaining a substantial advantage.”