Dundee reject £1million bid for defender Steven Caulker - reports

Have your say

Dundee have rejected a seven-figure fee for defender Steven Caulker, according to the Evening Telegraph.

READ MORE - ‘Big Moussa must think I’m nuts’ says Dundee’s Paul McGowan

An unnamed club in Scandinavia made the million-pound offer with the transfer window due to shut on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old only joined Dundee in early February after his release from Queens Park Rangers.

With fresh income having arrived in January through the sale of Jack Hendry to Celtic, the Dens Park board decided they were not in a position where they needed to sell.

There would also be the case of trying to recruit a replacement before the end of the season with only free agents released during or prior to the January window eligible to join.

Neil McCann’s side find themselves in tenth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, four points ahead of Partick Thistle in the relegation play-off spot.

READ MORE - Neil McCann: Hearts draw can inspire Dundee against Old Firm