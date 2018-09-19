Dundee fail in bid to overturn Kenny Miller red card against Rangers

Dundee have failed in their attempt to overturn the red card shown to Kenny Miller in the Dens Park side’s last match.

Former Rangers striker Miller, who was captaining the visitors, was given his marching orders by match official Kevin Clancy for a late challenge on Gers defender Borna Barisic on 79 minutes.

Kenny Miller is sent off by Kevin Clancy for his challenge on Borna Barisic. Picture: SNS Group

The Dark Blues lost 4-0 to Steven Gerrard’s side, leaving them stranded at the foot of the Scottish Premiership with no points from their opening five fixtures.

A statement on Dundee’s website confirmed the appeal had been unsuccessful, saying: “The club has received confirmation this morning that we have been unsuccessful with the appeal for the red card shown to Kenny Miller last Saturday.

“We are disappointed with this outcome, which will mean Kenny will miss our next two matches.”

The club confirmed that no further comment would be made on the situation.

It was Miller’s first time back at Ibrox since he departed the club under a cloud following his suspension and fine over a disciplinary issue.

Dee boss Neil McCann was adamant that the veteran forward had won the ball, and said after the match: “We will appeal the decision, 100 per cent. Kenny won the ball but his momentum took him through and he caught the player.

“I spoke to him and I saw it in real time that he got the ball. He said he absolutely got the ball. He did catch the man but there were several challenges like that and the card wasn’t brandished.

“It’s a straight red [the referee] showed. I thought it was a second yellow, I have to admit. I don’t think the first one was a yellow, though.”

Miller will miss the visit of former club Hibs this weekend, and will also be forced to sit out the trip to Hamilton on September 29.