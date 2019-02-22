Dundee 2 - 4 Hibs: Kamberi and McNulty steal the show at Dens

Florian Kamberi seems to have found another strike partner suitable to his needs. In the last campaign it was Jamie Maclaren who arrived in January and struck up an instant rapport with the Swiss. Now it’s Marc McNulty, signed on loan from Reading last month, who is proving a perfect foil. Together they have now scored five goals in their last two outings.

The pair combined to spear Hamilton last weekend. They did so again in the first-half last night to leave Dundee requiring another comeback after the hosts responded to Kamberi’s opener with an equaliser from Paul McGowan. The Dens Park Park side were down to ten men at the time with Craig Curran receiving treatment for a cut above an eye.

Any hope they might drag themselves back into the contest was extinguished by two goals in three second-half minutes. McNulty scored again to leave Dundee up against it before Stevie Mallan did what he does at Dens Park and scored with a spectacular long-range effort. He notched what was named goal of the season in a 3-1 win for St Mirren here in 2014.

This latest one packed an extra punch since it helped take Hibs into the top six, at least until later today. Dundee did respond again with another well-worked goal, this time from skipper Martin Woods after a one-two with Scott Wright with 12 minutes left. But it was too little too late on what was an entertaining night of football. Dundee found it hard to cope with Hibs’ fast-breaking forwards as their recent upturn in fortunes came to an abrupt halt.

McNulty was fortunate not to be red carded after an incident near the start of the second half where he kicked Ryan McGowan in the face after the Australian defender wrestled him to the ground – McGowan was booked for the original professional foul.

Paul McGowan’s well-taken goal was bookended by Kamberi’s strike, when the Swiss outmuscled Genseric Kusunga to fire Hibs ahead, and McNulty’s first from close range after a cross from Daryl Horgan.

Kamberi very pointedly headed towards the new Hibs management team of Paul Heckingbottom and Robbie Stockdale after his opener. A fall-out out with Neil Lennon, who accused Kamberi of lack of effort in less high-profile games, is rumoured to have precipitated the manager’s downfall, allowing Heckingbottom to step in.

Lennon’s criticism might or might not be fair. Last night was one of those matches where Kamberi would be expected to come alive according to his previous manager. It was under lights and live on television. Kamberi certainly could not be accused of failing to put his shoulder to the wheel.

The-23-year old sent Kusunga sprawling with a fair challenge – the Dundee centre-half will know he needs to be stronger in such circumstances. He looked to have control of the situation after McNulty’s clever ball put the Dundee defence on the back foot. But Kusunga hesitated and then was shoulder-charged to the deck by Kamberi, who then had the composure to accept his reward. His strong finish left Seny Dieng with no chance.

It was especially frustrating for Dundee, who had started the game well and were probably on top when Hibs struck. The hosts wobbled after conceding and were glad to see Dieng tip McNulty’s effort on the turn over the bar after Vykintas Slivka’s chip forward.

Some good work from on-loan Aberdeen winger Wright brought them level. He deserved the break of the ball after his persistence on the edge of the box. His cross was slightly behind Paul McGowan but the midfielder, inset, exhibited great innovation to flick the ball beyond Ofir Marciano with his right foot.

The Hibs keeper pulled off a save that prevented his side going behind early in the second half after a solo run from Dundee winger Andy Dales, who cut inside David Gray and shot for the corner. Marciano stuck out a strong left hand.

The outcome hinged on three second-half minutes shortly after the hour mark. Mallan’s fierce shot was palmed out by Dieng but rebounded into the net off McNulty for his fourth goal in three games.

Mallan, meanwhile, was not to be denied. He picked up a loose ball in midfield and unleashed a vicious drive from wide on the right. It was a well struck effort but Dieng will feel it was within his reach.

Dundee substitute Kenny Miller was robbed on two occasions by offside flags. The striker is still seeking to become the Dens Park club’s oldest goalscorer, a record currently held by Gordon Smith.