Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: Kenny Miller misses injury time penalty as Killie fight back for draw

Kenny Miller, the Dundee substitute, missed a dramatic late penalty as Kilmarnock managed to escape Dens Park with a point on a night of frantic activity.

Miller had the chance to seal victory with the last kick of the game, but instead shot weakly at Daniel Bachmann after being brought down by the Kilmarnock goalkeeper.

New striker Andy Nelson’s first-half brace looked all set to give Jim McIntyre’s second-bottom side a massive boost in their fight for Premiership survival.

The big striker opened the scoring in eight minutes and added a second 12 minutes later after Conor McAleny had pulled one back for Steve Clarke’s fourth-top Kilmarnock. But Dundee’s hopes of climbing even further away from bottom side St Mirren were dashed when winger Chris Burke stepped up to snatch a share of the spoils for Killie with a stunning 53rd minute free-kick.

Dundee were still reeling from the loss of a last-gasp equaliser away to Hamilton a few days earlier when they’d come within seconds of a precious three points, while Kilmarnock arrived on Tayside having lost their last outing 2-1 at home to Hearts last Friday.

It was the relegation-threatened hosts who struck first. Nelson, assisted by team-mate Craig Curran, turned neatly inside the box and angled an impressive low shot into Bachmann’s far corner of the net.

But Killie levelled in 18 minutes. Kirk Broadfoot’s through pass was perfect for McAleny and the on-loan Fleetwood Town man was quick enough to escape the offside trap and send a shot past Seny Dieng in the Dundee goal.

Nelson restored the hosts’ lead two minutes later. Latching onto possession, the 21-year-old had nothing else on his mind other than going for goal, and he scored in style with a well-executed shot past Bachmann from 18-yards.

Dundee remained on top until half-time. Just prior to the break, defender Ryan McGowan tried his luck, but his effort lacked the necessary purchase to seriously trouble Bachmann.

There was a feeling that there were more goals to come and so it proved within eight minutes of the restart.

Ryan McGowan’s trip on McAleny gave their opponents the opportunity which they were careful not to waste. Burke’s curling free-kick from 25 yards caught out Dieng who, despite getting a touch, couldn’t keep the ball out and Killie were back on level terms.

The Ayrshire side were looking strong at this stage but there was one final twist when Dundee sub Miller was fouled by Bachmann. The Dundee striker stepped up but hit his penalty low into Bachmann’s arms and sank to his knees.