Sam Stanton leaves Hibs and signs permanent deal with Dundee United

Sam Stanton has left Hibs and signed a permanent deal with Dundee United.

Stanton made 70 appearances for Hibs in all competitions, scoring 7 goals in the process. Picture: John Devlin

The midfielder moved to Tannadice on loan at the start of the current season, and has scored five goals in 28 games for the Terrors.

Manager Csaba Laszlo confirmed that the 23-year-old had signed a permanent deal in an interview with Arabzone TV.

Laszlo said: “Sam is a player who I can use on the right side, the six-position and also the ten-position. He is a good person who fits the club and is a good signing for United.

“He very quickly decided he wanted to stay here. He believes he can help the club achieve its target of reaching the Premiership and despite only being here for a short period on loan, he was very clear his future was here.”

Stanton signed a four-year contract extension with Hibs in April 2014, and United have moved to sign the player on a permanent deal with his Easter Road contract due to run out this summer.

A product of Hibs’ youth system after joining from Hutchison Vale in 2006, Stanton made his first-team debut in January 2012 when he came on as a substitute in a match against Rangers as a 17-year-old.

He got a regular game for Hibs in the latter half of the 2013/14 season under Terry Butcher but fell out of favour following the club’s relegation to the Scottish Championship and the arrival of Alan Stubbs.

He joined Livingston on loan in January 2016, spending the rest of the season in West Lothian, and signed a season-long loan deal with Dumbarton in August 2016.

In July 2017 Stanton joined United on a season-long loan deal with manager Csaba Laszlo confirming the move had been made permanent.

