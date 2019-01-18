Robbie Neilson happy to work under sporting director at Dundee United

Robbie Neilson has tried it both ways and knows for sure which he prefers. Managers working under directors of football – or in his case now, a sporting director – often sound exasperated.

But in his case he found the opposite to be true. At Hearts, with current Tynecastle manager Craig Levein operating in the role above him, Neilson felt free to get on with the practicalities of coaching. There was enough to do on the training pitch without scouring the country and, more often these days, Europe for talent. The fruits of this arrangement were evident on the pitch: when Neilson left Hearts for MK Dons in December 2016 the Tynecastle side were sitting in second place in the Premiership.

By contrast, during an ill-fated spell in English football, Neilson was pitched into doing a bit of everything. Finance was tight and he was forced to spread himself too thinly. So rather than being slightly aghast when he learned Dundee United’s new owners were intent on re-structuring the club to create roles for both a sporting director in Tony Asghar and managing director Mal Brannigan, with both reporting to American owner Mark Ogren, he was relieved rather than concerned. In the short time in which the new set-up has been in place he sees no reason to change his mind. Neilson has already added Aidan Nesbitt, Cammy Smith, Morgaro Gomis and Ian Hawkes to his squad in recent days with others set to arrive before the closure of the window. United have also been linked with a loan move for Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

“They’ve been very supportive of what we are trying to do here,” said Neilson. “Tony and I speak several times a day. Tony will speak to Mark more often than I do. That’s his role – to be the liaison between myself and the owners. It’s working out well. We’ve brought some players in and there are other targets.

“I’ve done both sides of it – working under a director of football and also going straight in and doing everything. One of the reasons I came here was when I spoke to the previous owner Mike Martin, and he explained the plans, this structure was very appealing to me. There were a lot of things about coming here – the size of the club, the fans, the training ground but also this structure that was going to come in. It makes your life a lot easier and allows you to focus on the things that are most important – and ultimately that’s the first team and winning on a Saturday.”

Neilson has been sure to keep his sights on tomorrow’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Montrose. While United gaining promotion back to the top flight remains the priority he is adamant the cup still looms large in his thoughts. It is, after all, the 25th anniversary of United winning the trophy in 1994 for the first time with a 1-0 win over Rangers.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that the league is the priority,” he said. “But we see the Scottish Cup as a huge thing as well. We want to go as far as we can and go on a run. We want to give the fans some excitement back.”