Osman Sow a target for Dundee United as Robbie Neilson eyes ex-Hearts striker

Former Hearts striker Osman Sow has emerged as a target for Dundee United, according to reports.

The Express reports that Tannadice boss Robbie Neilson is keen on adding the 28-year-old to his Terrors squad during the January transfer window.

Neilson managed Sow at Hearts before the Swedish striker joined Chinese outfit Henan Jianye in a £1 million deal in 2016 after netting 23 goals in 52 appearances for the Tynecastle side.

But barely 12 months later the former Crystal Palace youngster was back in British football via a loan spell with Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates, after Neilson signed him for a second time during his time as MK Dons manager.

Sow has struggled with injuries since joining the League One side and has played just 51 minutes over four appearances this season.

He has netted three times in 25 appearances in all competitions for Paul Tisdale’s side.

Sow was linked with a return to Hearts last August as the Jambos looked to replace Kyle Lafferty following the Northern Irishman’s move to Rangers, but the deal broke down as a result of “difficulties after a medical examination”.

Neilson has already added former Celtic midfielder Aidan Nesbitt to his squad and has been linked with a move for St Mirren’s former Aberdeen starlet Cammy Smith.