I’ll lead Dundee United back to Premier, says new boss Robbie Neilson

Dundee United have confirmed the appointment of Robbie Neilson as head coach until the end of next season.

The 38-year-old, a former United player, replaces Csaba Laszlo, who lost his job after a 5-1 home defeat by Ross County. Both Neilson and Laszlo have previously managed Hearts.

The new manager’s first game comes on Saturday at Partick Thistle, another side desperate to return to the top flight and who parted company with their own manager Alan Archibald last weekend.

Neilson, who spent a season at Tannadice at the end of his playing career, has signed a deal until the end of the 2019/20 season. He impressed during his spell as Hearts boss and earned a move to MK Dons, but was sacked last season.

He told the United website: “It is an exciting opportunity at a great club and I am confident that I can lead Dundee United back to the Premiership. This is the perfect challenge for me at a club I know well and I am looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and players and getting straight to work.”

Chairman Mike Martin added: “From a long list of impressive applications, Robbie was the outstanding candidate. We were convinced by his track record and experience.”