Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson wanted by Championship duo

Former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is set to be offered the Dundee United job.

• READ MORE: Scottish Football Live: Rodgers to Villa latest, ‘a lot of money’ to buy Rangers star, Hibs’ financial results

According to the Evening Telegraph, talks have taken place between Neilson and United with the club convinced he is the man to take on the role following the departure of another former Tynecastle manager Csaba Laszlo.

Neilson was appointed Hearts boss in 2014 following the club’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

He led the side to promotion in his first season before a third-place finish and European qualification in the following campaign. He left Hearts for MK Dons in December 2016 but lasted just over a year, sacked in January this year.

The Arabs are hopeful that they will be able to get the deal done ahead of the club’s clash with Partick Thistle this Saturday.

However, Thistle too are on the lookout for a new manager after Alan Archibald was sacked in the aftermath of the 2-0 home defeat to Ross County.

Stephen McGowan, Scottish Daily Mail chief football writer, tweeted that the Firhill side were also keen on Neilson but United remain the favourites.

Both clubs have struggled in this season’s Championship.

Despite Laszlo’s exit, United fell to a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Ayr United at the weekend, a result which leaves them fourth, eight points from the top.

Laszlo, who was in charge at Tynecastle for eighteen months between 2008 and 2010, took over the Tannadice side when they were second last season. He was at the helm for 42 competitive matches but failed to get the team promoted last term and a 5-1 home defeat to Ross County last month preceded his sacking.

Thistle were relegated via the play-offs last season and currently sit eighth in the second tier having lost five of their eight matches.

• READ MORE: Alan Archibald sacked by Partick Thistle

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital