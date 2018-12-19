Dundee United: US-based businessman completes takeover of the club

Dundee United have been bought over by American-based businessman Mark Ogren, the club have announced in a statement.

Ogren has purchased 85.61 per cent of the club’s shares from Mike Martin and James Fyffe and will take over as new chairman of the club.

Martin, who took over as chairman from Stephen Thompson earlier this year, will no longer be on the board of directors, though Fyffe will keep his position.

In a club statement, United said: “The result of several months of discussions, this acquisition provides Dundee United with the strong financial foundations required to support the club’s football ambitions, specifically a return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.”

Now former chairman Martin added: “Throughout our discussions, I was impressed by Mark’s passion for sport in general and his vision and ambition for Dundee United.

“He has developed a keen understanding of our rich history, our values and traditions, the importance of our community role and the passion and loyalty of the supporter base.

“I feel privileged to have been chairman at this great club and I am grateful for all the support and assistance given to me throughout that period.

“I leave with confidence that Dundee United’s future is in very good hands.”