Dundee United eye Tony Watt as Csaba Laszlo continues squad overhaul

Former Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt is a reported target for Dundee United.

Watt, who has been a free agent since departing Belgian side OH Leuven in February, insists he is in “good condition” amid suggestions Csaba Laszlo is keen to add the former Lierse forward to his attacking ranks.

United have already secured the signing of former Rangers and Dunfermline hitman Nicky Clark, while Craig Curran made the switch to Tannadice following Ross County’s relegation to Scottish football’s second tier.

But reports in today’s Sun seems to suggest Laszlo is keen on adding more attacking options as United aim for the league title.

Watt added: “I’ve been working hard during the close season. It’s good to have options to consider.”

United boss Laszlo is understood to be keen on an ambitious move for Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney, but the Irish forward will likely have offers from Scottish Premiership sides.

The 24-year-old striker burst onto the scene at Celtic after signing from Airdrie as a youngster, and hit a memorable winner over Barcelona in late 2012.

However, his career stuttered and he was sent on loan to Lierse in Belgium, where he had a high-profile falling-out with manager Stanley Menzo and was eventually demoted to the club’s ‘B’ team.

He signed a five-year deal with Belgian giants Standard Liege but left to join Charlton just five months later. Loan spells followed at Cardiff, Blackburn and Hearts before he moved back to Belgian football with Leuven.

Watt netted just once in 16 games at Tynecastle.

