Adam Barton signs on at Dundee United

Former Partick Thistle player Adam Barton joins Dundee United on a two-year deal.

Barton, who moved to Thistle from Portsmouth in the summer of 2016, was part of the side which lost out in the Premiership play-off to Livingston last season.

Adam Barton. Pic: SNS/Paul Devlin

He was placed on the transfer market following relegation and has now been picked up by league rivals, United.

Manager Csaba Laszlo told the club website: “I am delighted to have secured the signing of a player of Adam’s ability. He is giving us crucial height and physicality in defensive midfield and is a strong character to have in the squad.”

Laszlo will hope that Barton can re-capture the form which saw him regularly praised during his first season in Scotland. The versatile player performed adeptly at both centre half and holding midfield as Thistle finished in the top half of the Premiership table.

His form dipped last season however and he was unable to prevent the Firhill side from finishing second bottom and losing out in the play-offs.