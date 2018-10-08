Dumbarton sack manager Stephen Aitken

Dumbarton manager Stephen Aitken is the latest boss in Scotland to lose his job.

• READ MORE: Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson wanted by Championship duo

The cull of managers has continued with the Sons pulling the trigger on Aitken who took the club to the Irn-Bru Cup Final, which was their first showdown event in 107 years, just over six months ago.

Aitken joined the club in the summer in 2015 and successfully kept them in the Championship for two seasons with the title of best part-time team in Scotland.

A late play-off goal for Alloa denied safety back in May and a stuttering start to this season, which has been caused in part by a horrendous run of injuries and sees Aitken’s side sit second bottom, has resulted in Dumbarton following Dundee United, Partick Thistle and Stirling Albion in sacking their boss.

Dumbarton are set to announce their reasons for the dismissal with Aitken opting not to speak about the situation as yet.

• READ MORE: Alan Archibald sacked by Partick Thistle