Dumbarton FC ask Talking Heads’ David Byrne to buy a brick

Dumbarton have reached out to one of the most famous Sons of the Rock, Talking Heads singer David Byrne, and asked him to buy a brick at their C&G Systems Stadium.

The 66-year-old who was behind hits such as Psycho Killer, Road to Nowhere and Burning Down the House was born in Dumbarton and the Sons have sent him a message asking if he would like to have his name engraved on a faux brick that will form a wall within the home concourse.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member has been asked for £20 in return, with a club spokesperson saying: “This is a ‘Once In A Lifetime’ opportunity for David to make his mark at his home team’s football club. Hopefully he will take it.”