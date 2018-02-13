Zenit v Celtic Europa League clash heading for sell out

Celtic’s second leg clash with Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League looks set to be a sell out.

Saint Petersburg Stadium. Picture: Getty

Brendan Rodgers side will host their Russian opponents this coming Thursday at Celtic Park.

The two sides will battle it out again the following Thursday for a place in the last 16 of Europe’s secondary knockout competition.

That match will take place at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium in front of what’s expected to be a 56-000 capacity crowd, with only 2838 briefs left at the time of writing.

Zenit have the highest attendances in the Russian Premier League this term with an average of 44,578 across their nine home league games.

The stadium opened just last summer after one of the most protracted and expensive constructions of any ground in football history. It took ten years to complete and came in at a cost of around £791million.

