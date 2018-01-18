Zenit St Petersburg fined €30,000 after Europa League crowd trouble

Zenit St Petersburg have been fined €30,000 (around £26,500) by UEFA for their fans’ behaviour at a Europa League clash in Spain.

Zenit supporters celebrate a goal during the match against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on December 7, 2017. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The Russian side were charged by European football’s governing body after unsavoury scenes during their clash with Real Sociedad.

And European football’s governing body has ordered Celtic’s Europa League opponents to pay the San Sebastian club for the damage caused to their Anoeta Stadium.

UEFA had already sanctioned Zenit with a partial closure of their Krestovsky Stadium for the return leg with Celtic after supporters displayed a banner calling Bosnian Serb war criminal Ratko Mladic a ‘hero’ during their group stage clash with Macedonian side FK Vardar last year.

And now Roberto Mancini’s side have fallen foul of UEFA once again, being charged with ‘acts of damages, setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects and lack of order inside the stadium’.

The club was rapped by the Russian FA after a bizarre naked protest during a league match with Spartak Moscow, understood to be a reaction to what Zenit fans felt was ‘heavy-handed policing’ at the game.

Zenit was hit with a £20,000 fine aftersome fans disrobed entirely.

The Russian FA’s Control and Disciplinary Committee spokesman Artur Grigoriants said at the time: “Following the match between Spartak and Zenit, we received letters and videos about the behaviour of the fans of Zenit.

“Some of their fans bared their bodies and showed intimate parts of the bodies. It was next to the family section of the ground and there were children there. It’s not acceptable.”

The Russians have also announced that they will take up their full allocation of 815 tickets for the first leg tie at Parkhead next month.

