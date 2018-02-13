Zenit clash ‘too soon’ for Tom Rogic, admits Celtic No 2 Chris Davies

Tom Rogic won’t be risked against Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday, according to Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies, who admitted that the game had come too soon for the Australian playmaker.

Rogic has been working his way back from injury and was an unused substitute in Celtic’s 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle at the weekend.

Celtic's Tom Rogic warms up during the Scottish Cup match with Partick Thistle at Parkhead. Picture: SNS Group

It had been hoped that Rogic would get game time for Celtic’s Under-20s against Motherwell on Monday at Morton’s Cappielow Park, but inclement weather forced the match to be cancelled.

Although he has been back in training for the last fortnight, Rogic - who has been sidelined for the past two months with a serious knee injury - will have to wait to make his return to the Hoops’ starting line-up.

• READ MORE - Liverpool legend hails Brendan Rodgers as ‘best British manager’

Davies said today that, while Rogic was “a little bit further on” than some of the other injured players, he would likely have to wait “a week or so” before making a return to action.

Davies added: “Ideally there was a development game he was going to play in because he needs to get some minutes. That’s usually the process players go through on their return.

“He’s had some good training and he’s on his way back from being out for a while.”

Despite Davies’ comments, Rogic could be named among the Celtic substitutes on Thursday night, given the Parkhead side’s lengthy injury list.

Craig Gordon, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Compper, Jonny Hayes, Patrick Roberts, Anthony Ralston and Leigh Griffiths are all currently sidelined for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Compper is ineligible to play in the Europa League while Boyata sustained an injury during Celtic’s 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Jonny Hayes is out for the season with a broken leg while Craig Gordon still faces around nine to ten weeks out.

• READ MORE - Zenit St Petersburg’s Europa League clash with Celtic heading for sell-out