‘You asked it before didn’t you?’ Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers walks away from BBC

An interview between Brendan Rodgers and a BBC reporter was cut short over questions regarding the vacant manager’s job at Leicester City.

The Celtic boss has emerged as the leading contender to replace Claude Puel, who was sacked by the EPL side on Sunday morning.

Rodgers was asked about the speculation before Sunday’s match with Motherwell, to which he responded: “I’ve been stood here for two-and-a-half-years and my message is always very, very clear - I’m concentrating on the game.”

He was then quizzed on the subject again following the 4-1 win. Asked if the challenge of domestic football in Scotland was enough to keep him around, he responded: “That’s not really a question for now. The question and answer for today is about the players. They were posed a question in a tough game against a team that’s been doing very, very well.”

He was then pressed on the link with Leicester, a which point a member of Celtic’s media team interjected and said: “You asked it before didn’t you?”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Getty

Rodgers then walked away from the interview.