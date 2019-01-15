Yaya Toure opens up on Celtic link and it is good news for Brendan Rodgers

Yaya Toure has not ruled out signing for Celtic.

The Manchester City legend was linked with a move to Parkhead on Monday as per reports in Greece where the Ivorian was last playing.

Yaya Toure is open to a Celtic move. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty

Toure joined former club Olympiacos following his release from the Premier League champions in the summer but left the Greek side last month.

His brother Kolo part of Celtic’s coaching staff having played 17 times for the club.

Yaya is keen on a return to England but is open to joining Celtic.

The 35-year-old told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show: “Celtic is a great team, but let me speak to Brendan and we will see. Who knows, maybe Kolo is arranging something for me behind the scenes. We will see.

“I have been playing in the Premier League and for me it’s been the most enjoyable.

“But we never know, maybe I can end up in Scotland or back in England.

“I want maybe one more year at a high level.”

Toure’s glittering career has seen him play more than 100 times for Barcelona and make over 300 appearances for Manchester City, winning a glut of trophies along the way, including three Premier League titles, La Liga twice, the Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations.