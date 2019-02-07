Why Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has chosen Scott Bain ahead of Craig Gordon

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed why he has chosen Scott Bain ahead of Craig Gordon.

Since the restart of the league following the winter break, Bain has been installed as the Parkhead side’s starting goalkeeper ahead of Craig Gordon.

Celtic have played six games, scoring 16 goals and not conceding one, with the ex-Dundee goalkeeper excelling and impressing between the sticks.

Speaking following the 2-0 win over Hibs, Rodgers explained the positives he brings to the team.

“First and foremost he is very agile,” the Northern Irishman told BBC. “He makes saves, that’s the first thing you want from your keeper. It’s no good being good with your feet if you can’t keep the ball out of the net. What he has is a wonderful view of the game. He understands the game, when it needs speeding up, when it needs control.

“For my teams throughout my life, that’s how I have always had them. They don’t need to be 6ft4, 6ft5, as long as they have got good agility, can make saves then they can participate in the game when we have the ball.

“You see a game like this tonight, Hibs are playing with two front players, they want to press, they have a No.10 in behind looking to press, you need your goalkeeper then who can stay calm and pick out the lines of pass that we would want him to.

“He misplaced one pass which was the first one, he knows he should have had a touch, apart from that he was immaculate. He’s very good.

He added: “But I have got Craig Gordon as well who is very good.”