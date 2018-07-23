Who could Celtic face in next round of Champions League qualifying?

Should Celtic manage to navigate their way past Rosenborg in the second round of Champions League qualifying there are 11 potential opponents they could face.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be seeded if they come through their two-legged battle with the Norwegian champions unscathed.

Brendan Rodgers and Celtic will be keeping an eye on today's draw. Picture: SNS

There are four other ties at the second round stage that Celtic fans should keep an eye on as they will likely contain the next obstacle on the bid to reach the group stages for the third year running.

Those ties are:

BATE Borisov v HJK Helsinki

Dinamo Zagreb v Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Shkëndija v Sheriff

CFR Cluj v Malmö

Crvena zvezda v Sūduva

There are a couple of familiar names in there with Hapoel Beer-Sheva being knocked out by Celtic at the play-off round two seasons ago, while Ronny Deila’s Hoops side fell victim to Malmo at the same stage the year before.

Greek champions AEK Athens also enter the draw at this stage.