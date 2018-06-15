Who Celtic will face in Scottish football after European fixtures

One of the intriguing subplots of Celtic’s adventures in Europe is how domestic opponents can take advantage of that participation.

With Celtic dominating the game at home, winning seven league titles in a row, clubs will look for any gain they can procure to be competitive and take points from Brendan Rodgers’ men.

One such way is catching Celtic off the back of a tricky European tie or a long journey to the ends of the Europe and beyond.

If Celtic are to qualify for the Champions League they will have to progress through four qualifying rounds, an increase of one on previous seasons.

If they were to make the lucrative group stages of the tournament the Hoops would be set to play 10 league fixtures following European commitments, as well as one Betfred Cup knockout game.

Celtic in Champions League action. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The game which will stand out for the club’s fans is the first Old Firm derby of the season scheduled for 1 September at Celtic Park. That follows what would likely be a decisive second-leg Champions League play-off fixture if Celtic progress that far.

If the team were to drop into the Europa League at any point they would be playing Thursday-Sunday. Participation in the Champions League brings games on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Following the second-leg of the third qualifying round in the Champions League, Celtic will be in Betfred Cup involvement with the first knockout round being played on a weekend date.

There is an even split of home and away fixtures after European commitments.

The following matches take place days after potential Champions League (or Europa League fixtures) - the European game which precedes the match in brackets:

• 4 August - Livingston H (Champions League second qualifying round second-leg)

• 11 August - Heart of Midlothian A (Champions League third qualifying round first-leg)

• 18 August - Betfred Cup (Champions League third qualifying round second-leg)

• 25 August - Hamilton Academical H (Champions League play-off round first-leg)

• 1 September - Rangers H (Champions League play-off round second-leg)

• 22 September - Kilmarnock A (Champions League match-day 1)

• 6 October - St Johnstone A (Champions League match-day 2)

• 27 October - Motherwell H (Champions League match-day 3)

• 10 November - Livingston A (Champions League match-day 4)

• 1 December - St Johnstone H (Champions League match-day 5)

• 15 December - Hibernian A (Champions League match-day 6)

