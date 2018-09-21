What the Norwegian media said about Celtic 1-0 Rosenborg

A round-up of comment, reaction and analysis from the Norwegian media following Celtic’s 1-0 win over Trondheim outfit Rosenborg at Celtic Park in the first round of Europa League group matches.

Verdens Gang ran comments from former Rosenborg winger Mini Jakobsen, who said: “I can accept that you might try for a 0-0 away to Celtic, but we’ve learned with Rosenborg that they have to create chances themselves. They failed to create anything.”

Mikey Johnston tries to evade a challenge from Rosenborg's Birger Meling. Picture: SNS Group

Åsane forward Erik Huseklepp said: “Rosenborg were a little too cowardly. They have the quality to create chances against this Celtic team.

“Of course, it was a bitter blow [for Rosenborg] to lose a goal that late, but it can happen when you approach the match like that.”

In Dagbladet, Fredrik Økstad Sandberg described Leigh Griffiths “scrambling the ball past a dull Rosenborg defence”, adding: “Rosenborg barely created a chance at Celtic Park last night. “After 87 minutes, Tore Reginiussen and Vegard Hedenstad were caught napping for a few seconds and Griffiths was completely unmarked to secure Celtic the three points.”

TV2 reported comments from Rosenborg boss Rini Coolen, who said: “I’m proud of the boys and what we did today. We played in a different way wich we have been working on in training.”

“We did well, but not well enough,” he added.

Also on TV2, Jesper Mathisen hailed Rosenborg ‘keeper Andre Hansen, saying: “It’s a mystery why Andre Hansen wasn’t signed by a big club in Europe.”

Hansen himself said: “Celtic were not nearly as dominant as they were in the qualifying match last month. We kept them out well - we expected them to get a couple of chances - but the one they scored was too easy.”

Tronder-Avisa bemoaned the yellow card shown to Issam Jebali for simulation, claiming that television replays showed that he hadn’t dived looking for a penalty.

The report continued: “For a long time, RBK managed to hold on in the first group match but in the end, the visitors didn’t manage to hold off the Scottish pressure in front of 60,000 fans.”

Robin Andersen in Aftenposten suggested that Rosenborg had actually been the better team at parts in the first half and, save for the noisy band of Green Brigade supporters, managed to keep the Celtic fans quiet.

Andersen noted Celtic’s improvement after the half time interval but registered tones of frustration among the home fans as Celtic failed to carve out an opening before Griffiths’ late winner.

TV2 revealed that Mike Jensen and Tore Reginiussen were asked to carry out routine drug tests after the match, leaving it tight to make it to Glasgow Airport for the return flight to Norway.

Reginiussen said: “It was a regular doping check but it did take a bit of time. It was a bit hectic in order to get to the airport. We had to get some help from the local cops, who drove us to the airport as fast as possible.

“But everyone was very helpful. It would have been a tough and long journey if we’d had to spend the whole of the day travelling.”