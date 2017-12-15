What have been the last five Celtic scores?

A look at how the Celtic Park side have fared in their last five matches across all competitions.

Dedryck Boyata in action for Celtic during the 3-1 victory over Hamilton Accies. Picture: SNS

Celtic 5 - 1 Motherwell; Sat 2 Dec

Absolutely no doubts about the merit of this one. Celtic steamrolled a beleaguered Motherwell outfit who looked more than a little jaded from having to face the champions in three successive fixtures. Odsonne Edouard, signed from PSG on loan in August, came in from the cold to bag a hat-trick for Brendan Rodgers’ men. There was also an impressive cameo from James Forrest, who came off the bench to find the back of the net twice. The visitors had briefly threatened to make a game of it when Elliott Frear turned in Richard Tait’s cross from close range, cutting the lead to 2-1 before the hosts opened the floodgates.

Celtic 0 - 1 Anderlecht; Tue 5 Dec

Celtic’s Champions League campaign ended on a disappointing, yet successful, finale as they lost by a single goal to Belgian side Anderlecht. Having defeated their opponents 3-0 in Brussels earlier in the campaign, with neither side able to pick up a single point against either PSG or Bayern Munich, it meant Rodgers’ men advanced to the Europa League regardless, but the lacklustre performance has certainly dented hopes of going far in the second tier tournament when it restarts after the new year. A Jozo Simunovic own goal midway through the second period was the game’s only goal.

Hibs 2 - 2 Celtic; Sun 10 Dec

A slow burner of a match, Celtic seemed to have it in the palm of their hand after moving up a gear after the break and scoring twice through Scott Sinclair. The away side threatened to blow the contest wide open with Sinclair having another goal disallowed for offside and the league leaders looking threatening on every single attack. Then, almost in the blinking of an eye, the game was level. The defence went to sleep on two occasions as first Efe Ambrose was allowed to score from a corner, then Oli Shaw tied it up three minutes later. The same youngster would go incredibly close to stopping the unbeaten domestic run at 67 matches, only for Mikael Lustig to deny him with a last-ditch block. Both Dedryck Boyata and Sinclair also passed up late chances.

Celtic 3 - 1 Hamilton; Wed 13 Dec

Not quite the comprehensive hammering many were hoping for after the previous two results, but a comfortable victory nonetheless, and one they should have won by a greater margin. The team did look a little jaded towards the end with so many matches in such a short space of time, but by that point the contest was already in hand with Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair all finding the back of the net during the first half. Danny Redmond netted an earlier equaliser for Accies.

Hearts 4 - 0 Celtic; Sun 17 Dec

The unbeaten streak comes to a stop at 69 matches in startling fashion at Tynecastle. The hosts go at the favourites right from the off and are able to build up a 2-0 lead before half-time, thanks to goals from Harry Cochrane and Kyle Lafferty. Changes are made at the break but Celtic find themselves 3-0 down inside three minutes as David Milinkovic takes full advantage of a defensive calamity to score. The French-Serbian then doubles his tally with a late penalty.

Next five games

20/12 Partick Thistle (H)

23/12 Aberdeen (H)

26/12 Dundee (A)

30/12 Rangers (H)

20/01 Brechin (H)*

*Scottish Cup

