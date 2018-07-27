West Ham make approach for Celtic’s Olivier Ntcham - reports

Have your say

West Ham have approached Celtic with a view to signing Olivier Ntcham.

According to reports in France by sports newspaper L’Equipe the Premier League side have asked Celtic how much the 22-year-old would cost.

The French midfield star, signed from Manchester City a year ago for £4.5 million, was instrumental in Celtic’s Champions League second round qualifier victory over Rosenborg on Wednesday, scoring a tremendous effort to put the team ahead in a 3-1 win.

Ntcham has impressed in the Celtic midfield alongside captain Scott Brown, helping the team win a domestic treble last season, making 48 appearances and scoring nine times.

He is contracted until 2021.

