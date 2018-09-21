Were Celtic scouting this player in Red Star Belgrade v Napoli tie?

Scouts from Celtic were among the interested parties taking in Red Star Belgrade’s Champions League clash with Napoli this week.

Representatives from several clubs, including Everton, West Ham, Roma and Juventus were also in attendance as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at the Crvena Zvezda Stadium in the Serbian capital.

Richmond Boakye played 81 minutes of Red Star's tie with Napoli. Picture: Getty Images

Teams from Belgium, Spain and Russia were also represented at the Group C clash.

While Celtic could well be on the lookout for another option at right back, could the Hoops representatives have been running the rule over Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye?

The loss of Moussa Dembele on transfer deadline day to Lyon has left Celtic light up top, with Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths the only senior strikers in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

The Ghanaian striker has netted 41 goals in 49 appearances for Vladan Milojević’s side over two spells, and while he is still only 25 he has featured for eight clubs in Italy, China, Spain and the Netherlands as well as Serbia.

Boakye joined Red Star in January 2017, and just over a year later was transferred to Jiangsu Suning in China for €5.5 million. However, the forward returned to the Belgrade side just six months later for a cut price fee of €1.5 million, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the option for a one-year extension.

Celtic have been linked with him before, and Boakye’s form has caught the eye of a number of clubs including Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Swansea.