Watch: Scott Brown scores 25-yard stunner for Celtic against St Johnstone

Scott Brown scored his first goal for Celtic since the 2016/17 season in some style as the Hoops saw off St Johnstone in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup at Parkhead.

The Celtic captain, whose last goal came against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a 6-0 Scottish Cup win on February 11 2017 - almost two years to the day - picked up the ball around 25 yards from goal after Scott Tanser’s weak clearance, and unleashed a vicious right-foot shot beyond the despairing dive of Zander Clark in the Saints goal and into the top corner.

The 33-year-old took the acclaim of both his team-mates and home support as he celebrated his first goal in two years.

Celtic ran out 5-0 winners over Tommy Wright’s side, with the McDiarmid Park boss claiming there was “no disgrace getting beaten by a team who are at the moment wiping the floor with everybody”.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen defeated Queen of the South 4-1 and Hearts eased past Auchinleck Talbot 4-0 to join Hibs, Dundee United and Partick Thistle in the last eight.

Rangers and Kilmarnock will contest a replay at Ibrox on February 20 after their initial tie finished 0-0.