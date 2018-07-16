Watch: Odsonne Edouard scores stunning goal in Celtic’s friendly win

Odsonne Edouard continued his impressive start to the season during Celtic’s friendly win over Standard Liege.

• READ MORE: Mikey Johnston faces a dilemma familiar to Celtic’s youngsters

The Frenchman, who completed a record deal to sign for the club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, hit a stunning goal at Celtic Park to the open the scoring in a 4-1 win over the Belgians.

Collecting a pass on the edge of the box from Callum McGregor the 20-year-old shifted the ball away from a defender before sending a looping effort into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. The goal was so special some in the crowd celebrated it as if it was in a competitive fixture.

The strike follows on from Edouard’s goal against Armenian’s Alashkert in Celtic’s 3-0 win in the first-round of Champions League qualifying.

The match against Standard was Celtic’s last organised friendly before continuing their quest to reach the Champions League group stages. McGregor, Moussa Dembele and Mikey Johnston were the other goalscorers in the win.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard scores a stunnder to make it 1-0 agaisnt Standard Liege. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

• READ MORE: Scottish football transfer LIVE: Rangers draw up centre-back shortlist, Celtic starlet considers loan move, Motherwell reject bid