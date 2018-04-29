Watch: Mikael Lustig checks his pocket for Rangers attacker

Mikael Lustig has history of delighting Celtic fans with a piece of well-timed patter in Glasgow derby victories and the Swede duly delivered again on Sunday.

Not content with playfully stealing a policeman’s hat in the first half of Celtic’s 5-0 thrashing of Rangers, the right-back gave supporters another moment to smile about after the break.

After Celtic were awarded a free-kick, Lustig glared in the direction of Jamie Murphy before opening up the side of his shorts and having a look inside for the Rangers winger.

There’s no doubt the defender got the better of the individual battle as the hosts wrapped up the league title with three games to spare.

A video of the incident was quickly shared by thousands of supporters. It was taken by Regan Hendry, a Celtic youth player on loan at Raith Rovers.

