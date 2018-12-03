Watch Kieran Tierney turn ‘ultra’ to lead Celtic fans’ celebrations

Kieran Tierney took on the role of ‘ultra’ leader to direct Celtic fans in their Betfred Cup celebrations.

The Scottish champions made it seven domestic trophies in a row under Brendan Rodgers on Sunday as they defeated Aberdeen 1-0 thanks to Ryan Christie’s first-half strike.

Celtic players were jubilant in their celebrations, joining in with the fans to commemorate the latest success.

Boyhood Celtic fan Tierney took on the role as cheerleader, taking a loudspeaker from the support before leading the players and fans in unison.

The 22-year-old shared a video on Instagram of him shouting into the loudspeaker and gesturing to his team-mates to crouch down before bouncing up and down along with the fans.

Kieran Tierney leads the Celtic fans in song. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

Tierney captioned it: “ULTRAS”.

The post was liked by Celtic captain Scott Brown and Scotland colleague Andy Robertson, while Mikael Lustig commented “since he was a boy” in reference to the song the Celtic support sing about Tierney.

