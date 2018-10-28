Watch: Hearts striker Steven MacLean grabs Celtic midfielder’s privates

Steven MacLean could face retrospective action from the Scottish FA after footage emerged of him appearing to grab Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi between the legs.

The Hearts striker was booked inside the opening 60 seconds at BT Murrayfield as Brendan Rodgers’ side advanced to the Betfred Cup final after a convincing win over the Capital club.

But midway through the first half, MacLean and Kouassi clashed at a corner, with the Ivorian midfielder hitting the deck and looking to be in some pain.

Referee Willie Collum looked to have a good view of the incident and didn’t take action, but an incensed Kouassi was seething that there had been no punishment.

TV pictures showed the pair tussling in the six yard box before MacLean, who had his back to his opponent, looked to grab the 20-year-old’s privates.

As Collum took no action, the incident could be reviewed by the Scottish FA’s compliance officer, who could issue MacLean with a notice of complaint if they see fit.

Steven Maclean looks on as Kouassi lies on the ground. Picture: SNS Group

Kouassi was replaced by goalscorer Scott Sinclair after 26 minutes.

The midfielder had been hobbling after landing awkwardly earlier in the half but it was unclear if it was that or the incident with MacLean that had rendered him unable to continue.

Celtic won the match 3-0 and will face either Aberdeen or Rangers in the final.