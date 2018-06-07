Watch: Celtic star Michael Johnston scores wonder goal v England

Celtic starlet Michael Johnston gave Brendan Rodgers an indication of what he can do at the Toulon Tournament with an incredible solo goal against England.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the semi-final in France but Scotland fell to a 3-1 defeat against England for the second year running at the competition.

Johnston has impressed during the tournament with his dribbling and positivity with the ball.

The goal against England was Scott Sinclair-esque. Picking the ball up on the left he slalomed and dove past three players before thumping in an fantastic finish.

With Lewis Morgan added to the squad for next season, Johnston will have competition for a wide midfield berth.