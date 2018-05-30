Watch: Celtic’s Moussa Dembele nets 4th goal in 5 games for France U21s

Have your say

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was on target for France Under-21s in a 1-1 draw with their Italian counterparts last night.

The 21-year-old started up front for Sylvain Ripoll’s side, while Hoops team mate Olivier Ntcham was a 73rd minute substitute.

Just 12 minutes were on the clock when Dembele got on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Saint-Etienne’s Jonathan Bamba, placing his header beyond Novara ‘keeper Lorenzo Montipò.

The former Fulham forward now has eight goals for the Under-21s, with last night’s goal his fourth in five.

Ntcham had a wonderful opportunity to win the game for France but his late shot cleared the bar as the Italians held on thanks to Christian Capone’s leveller.